Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,680 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.12 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

