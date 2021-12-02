Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 90.4% in November

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.19.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

