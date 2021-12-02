Nibble Market Capitalization Tops $123.12 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a market capitalization of $123.12 and $2.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Nibble

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Buying and Selling Nibble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

