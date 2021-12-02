NFTb Trading Down 16.2% This Week (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and $4.88 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

