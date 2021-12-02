NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $2,791,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

