NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.