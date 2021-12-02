NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,204 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

RPG opened at $207.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

