NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Arcimoto worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

