NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 55,287 EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

EVGO stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

