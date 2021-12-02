Newmont’s (NEM) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.28.

NEM opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $1,969,490. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 41.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,188,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,345,000 after buying an additional 349,768 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

