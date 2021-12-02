Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 6.3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 11,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,819,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

