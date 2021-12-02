Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Up 101.9% in November

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NEGG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

