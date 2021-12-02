New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

