New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $6,125,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

