New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.