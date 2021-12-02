New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

