New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $201,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $630.59 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.26 and a 200-day moving average of $592.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.59.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

