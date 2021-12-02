New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

