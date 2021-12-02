New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

FIS stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 276.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.28 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

