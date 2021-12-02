New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

