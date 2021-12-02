New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. Buys 4,000 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.