New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. New Jersey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.