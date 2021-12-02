New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. New Jersey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About New Jersey Mining
