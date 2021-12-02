Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.66

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.66 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 5735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

