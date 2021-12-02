NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

