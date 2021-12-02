Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $7.19. Netlist shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 448,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

