NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $26.51 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $572,162. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

