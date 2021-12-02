NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

NTAP stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

