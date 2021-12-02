NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. NetApp has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.