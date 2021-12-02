Nemaura Medical (NMRD) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) is one of 194 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nemaura Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% Nemaura Medical Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical Competitors 1005 4148 7551 202 2.54

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.25%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A -$6.26 million -13.00 Nemaura Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.72

Nemaura Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nemaura Medical peers beat Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.