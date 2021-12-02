Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 15,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $1,392,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10.

LOB opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 427,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 47,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 83,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

