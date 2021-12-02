nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,349. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.