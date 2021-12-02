Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NTUS stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natus Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

