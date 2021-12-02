Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.00. Natus Medical shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $764.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Natus Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

