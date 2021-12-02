National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

EYE traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 1,458,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

