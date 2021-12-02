National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $51.31 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

