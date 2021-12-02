National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

NTIOF stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

