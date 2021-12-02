Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0277 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00236660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,576,197 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.