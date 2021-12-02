Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in November

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,510.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of NCTKF stock remained flat at $$29.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Nabtesco has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

