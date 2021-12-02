Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 26,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 752,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 511,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,938,826 and have sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.