M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

NYSE:MTB traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.