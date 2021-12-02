Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 120,750.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

