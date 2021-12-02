Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 34,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 100,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

