MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoSys by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,439. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. MoSys has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

