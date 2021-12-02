MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MorphoSys stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

