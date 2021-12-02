Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARHS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.77 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

