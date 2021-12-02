Morgan Stanley Has $7.90 Million Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of DSP Group worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a PE ratio of -157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.