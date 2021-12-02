Morgan Stanley Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Equal Weight

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $338.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $318.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $315.05 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock worth $17,193,111 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

