Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $12,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

