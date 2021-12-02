Morgan Stanley Acquires 539,469 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

