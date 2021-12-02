More Coin Price Down 4.8% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $91,090.56 and approximately $369.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

